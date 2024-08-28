French President Emmanuel Macron rejects left-wing government fearing 'institutional instability'

Amid political deadlock following July elections, French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out naming a left-wing government saying it would be a threat to “institutional stability,” Al Jazeera reported. Macron has been searching for a new prime minister in successive rounds of talks since elections in July gave a left-wing alliance the most seats in parliament but not enough to govern. The president rejected left-wing claims to govern after talks with far-right politician Marine Le Pen and other political leaders. Since Friday, Macron has invited party leaders to talks hoping to find a consensus candidate who would not immediately be ousted in a no-confidence vote. “My responsibility is that the country is not blocked nor weakened,” Macron said in a statement. The July election left the 577-seat National Assembly divided between the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance with over 190 seats, followed by Macron’s centrist alliance at around 160 and Le Pen’s National Rally at 140. The NFP, particularly the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), has demanded their ‘right’ to form a government. The party argued that since it won the most seats, it should pick the new prime minister. It has chosen Lucie Castets, 37, as its candidate, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

