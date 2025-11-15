G7 Foreign Ministers raise concerns over China, pledge support to Ukraine

CANADA: The Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) democracies have voiced their concern over China's growing military capabilities and reiterated their commitment to developing alternatives to its dominance in critical mineral supplies during the recent G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canada, Kyodo News reported.

According to Kyodo News, citing a statement issued at the conclusion of a two-day meeting in Canada's southern Ontario on Wednesday, the ministers reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.

The G7 called for an immediate ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said it is exploring additional measures against entities financially assisting Moscow.

China received particular attention during the discussions on Asia. The G7, comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union, expressed concern over China's rapid military expansion, including its nuclear capabilities.

The ministers urged Beijing to improve transparency and demonstrate its commitment to regional stability and also opposed any attempts by China to alter the status quo by force or coercion in the South and East China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait, as reported by Kyodo News.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi emphasised the importance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law."

The meeting also focused on economic security, maritime and energy security, and building resilient supply chains independent of specific countries. During a working dinner, the ministers condemned North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, noting that some funding comes from cryptocurrency-related crimes, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attended a dedicated session, briefing the ministers on the situation amid Russia's intensified attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, as reported by Kyodo News.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said, "Ukraine's fight is our fight as well," reaffirming the G7's commitment to providing all necessary support to Kyiv. Sybiha called for increased pressure on Russia and strengthened support as Ukraine faces a "very difficult, very tough winter".

The G7 discussions were attended by eight non-member countries, including Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Ukraine, reflecting Canada's efforts to broaden dialogue on global challenges. (ANI)

