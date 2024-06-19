‘G7 political tool to perpetuate US, Western supremacy’ Says China

Beijing: China has criticized the G7 Leaders’ Communique, accusing the group of using China-related issues as a pretext to vilify and attack the nation.

In response to a media query on China’s comment to G7 Leaders’ Communique, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian denounced the G7’s statements as baseless and biased, reflecting what Beijing views as a continued effort to perpetuate US and Western dominance in global affairs.

“The G7 Leaders’ Communique again used China-related issues to vilify and attack China, resorting to the same old false accusations that have no factual, legal or moral basis and are filled with arrogance, bias and falsehood,” Lin Jian said, addressing the media.

China further criticised the G7’s composition and relevance in today’s global context. “The G7 does not represent the world. The seven countries only account for 10 per cent of the world’s population; even combined, they contribute less than China to global economic growth,” Lin Jian asserted, highlighting what Beijing perceives as a declining influence of the group.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the G7 has “long strayed from its original purpose of coordinating for stability in the global economic environment, and has increasingly become a political tool to perpetuate US and Western supremacy”.

“It puts its own rules and decisions above the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the international law, and has lost its ability to represent the world and credibility among the international community,” he remarked.

Regarding the G7’s stance on global peace and security, Lin Jian accused the group of exacerbating tensions through military maneuvers and regional interventions. “While claiming to safeguard world peace, the G7 keeps drawing lines along differences in ideology and values, forming exclusive groupings and inciting bloc confrontation,” Jian criticised, asserting that such actions undermine international order.

China also condemned the G7’s allegations of “Chinese overcapacity” as unjustified and motivated by protectionism. “The G7’s ‘Chinese overcapacity’ allegation is unsupported by facts or the laws of economy. It is just an excuse for protectionism,” he emphasised, pointing out the detrimental impact on global economic cooperation and climate initiatives.

The G7 Summit leaders have reaffirmed their dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific governed by international law.

“We reiterate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on the rule of law, which is inclusive, prosperous, and secure, grounded on sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms, and human rights,” the White House said in a statement on Friday. (ANI)

