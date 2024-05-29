Gaza: ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ Campaign Gains Momentum Amidst Israeli Offensive In Rafa

GAZA: As the devastating war in Gaza escalates, the world's attention has shifted to the southern Gaza city of Rafah which has been hit by escalating Israeli shelling and airstrikes.

A deadly strike by the Israelis has culminated in the tragic loss of at least 37 lives in the war-torn enclave, marking yet another painful suffering for the displaced Gazans.

This relentless assault on Rafa has garnered a lot of attention and has ignited widespread international condemnation with "All Eyes on Rafah" campaign gaining momentum on social media.

Notably, war-torn Gaza located off the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, is suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe nearly seven months after Israel launched a devastating offensive in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel.