Gaza: ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ Campaign Gains Momentum Amidst Israeli Offensive In Rafa

GAZA: As the devastating war in Gaza escalates, the world's attention has shifted to the southern Gaza city of Rafah which has been hit by escalating Israeli shelling and airstrikes.
A deadly strike by the Israelis has culminated in the tragic loss of at least 37 lives in the war-torn enclave, marking yet another painful suffering for the displaced Gazans.
This relentless assault on Rafa has garnered a lot of attention and has ignited widespread international condemnation with "All Eyes on Rafah" campaign gaining momentum on social media.
Notably, war-torn Gaza located off the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, is suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe nearly seven months after Israel launched a devastating offensive in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel.
The "All Eyes on Rafah" campaign is gaining traction and is doing the rounds of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, serving as a poignant call to action from activists and humanitarian groups.
Moreover, it is plea for global awareness, urging people not to ignore the massive suffering endured by the innocent people of Gaza.
The phrase signifies solidarity with Palestinians affected by the strikes, thereby condemning the massive atrocities committed by the invading army.
Several prominent Indian celebrities, including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, among others, have voiced their support by sharing the viral phrase on their respective Instagram stories.
Up to 108k posts on Instagram with #alleyesonrafah have been shared on Instagram till now.
This global outrage comes in the aftermath of Israeli shelling and airstrikes on Tuesday targeting a cluster of tents in Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people, as reported by Gaza health authorities.
As per medical officials in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave, at least 12 women lost their lives due to this deadly strike.
