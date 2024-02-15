Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo ‘positive’: Egyptian Media Report

Cairo: The negotiations on a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which are ongoing in the Egyptian capital Cairo, are “positive”, Egyptian media has reported. The talks will last for three days, al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a high-ranking Egyptian source as saying.

A quadrilateral security meeting attended by Egypt, the US, Qatar, and Israel kicked off Tuesday in Cairo to discuss the facilitation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and detainee swap, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

