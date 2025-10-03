Gaza fires rockets toward Israel amid Yom Kippur observance

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that five rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards Ashdod, a southern Israeli coastal city. The Israeli military stated that its air defense system intercepted four of the rockets, while one landed in an open area without causing any injuries. This attack occurred on Wednesday evening, coinciding with Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar. As the Day of Atonement commenced at sunset on Wednesday, Israel came to a halt. Businesses, eateries, cinemas, and other public places remained closed until Thursday night. Radio and TV broadcasts were suspended, public transportation was halted, and private vehicles were mostly unused except for emergencies, according to Xinhua news agency. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the military is finalizing the capture of the Netzarim Corridor, a buffer zone in central Gaza designed to separate Gaza City and northern Gaza from the rest of the region. Katz mentioned that this would further tighten the blockade around Gaza City, requiring anyone leaving from the south to pass through IDF checkpoints. The military is currently completing the capture of the Netzarim Corridor, a military buffer zone in central Gaza intended to isolate Gaza City and northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave, Katz stated. He warned, 'This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to move south, leaving Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City amid ongoing IDF operations.' He added, 'Those remaining in Gaza will be considered terrorists and terror supporters.' Earlier, the IDF announced it had launched a significant ground operation in Gaza City, killing several militants who posed an immediate threat in northern Gaza, and targeting various military structures and infrastructure in the area. Additionally, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee announced on social media platform X that the Al-Rasheed coastal road, the main link between southern and northern Gaza, would be closed from noon, allowing only southward movement for those still in Gaza City. Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that 23 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire and shelling across Gaza on Wednesday morning, while Gaza-based health authorities stated that Israel's military campaign has resulted in 66,148 Palestinian deaths and 168,716 injuries since October 7, 2023. In another development, Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom and the IDF reported that two rockets were launched from northern Gaza towards southern Israel on Wednesday and were intercepted by Israeli air defense, with no casualties. Following the launch, air defense sirens were activated in three Israeli villages near the Gaza border, prompting residents to seek shelter. (IANS)

