Gaza: Suspects shot after ignoring warnings, five casualties reported

Tel Aviv: IDF forces in Gaza opened fire on suspects who approached them in the north of the Strip and crossed the yellow line earlier today, according to an IDF spokesperson. The spokesperson emphasised that this was a violation of the agreement and that attempts had been made to warn the suspects before firing. The suspects did not respond and continued to approach the forces, who then fired in order to eliminate the threat. It was also stated that reports of terrorists infiltrating the defensive perimeter were incorrect. The IDF calls on Gaza residents “to follow IDF instructions and not approach the deployed forces.” Five casualties were reported in Gaza. (ANI)

