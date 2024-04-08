Gaza War Statistics: A Six-Month Overview of Loss & Struggle

GAZA: Israel’s retaliation for the Hamas attack on October 7 has resulted in the deaths of at least 33,175 people in the besieged Palestinian territory.
The deadliest war in Gaza, which started exactly six months ago, has caused devastating loss of human life.
According to officials, Israeli figures compiled by AFP, the unprecedented Hamas raid on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, the majority of whom were civilians.
More than a third of those killed were members of the security forces, including 306 police officers, and 10 members of the Shin Bet internal security services. Seventy-six of the people who died on October 7 were foreigners.
While Hamas has not disclosed the number of fighters it lost, Israel asserts that it has killed over 12,000 Hamas members.
The Israeli army reported that approximately 600 troops have died since the war started. Among them, 260 soldiers were killed in Gaza after Israel began its ground operations there on October 27, according to the army’s statement on Sunday.
At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, settlers, and civilians, have been killed in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
In the North, Hezbollah rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of eight civilians and 10 Israeli soldiers, leading to the displacement of tens of thousands of people.
The majority of the 33,175 people killed in Gaza during Israel's retaliatory campaign are reported to be women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.
The Israeli military has stated that it has "eliminated" 12,000 enemy fighters in Gaza, including five brigade commanders and 20 battalion commanders.
According to the health ministry based in Ramallah, at least 459 more Palestinians have been killed in violence in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military has stated that it has "eliminated 420 terrorists" in its operations in the West Bank.
Israel has also reported striking 32,000 targets in Gaza from the air since the beginning of the war.
According to a tally by AFP, Israeli attacks since October have resulted in the deaths of at least 359 people in Lebanon, predominantly Hezbollah fighters, with at least 70 civilian casualties as well.