Gaza War Statistics: A Six-Month Overview of Loss & Struggle

GAZA: Israel’s retaliation for the Hamas attack on October 7 has resulted in the deaths of at least 33,175 people in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The deadliest war in Gaza, which started exactly six months ago, has caused devastating loss of human life.

According to officials, Israeli figures compiled by AFP, the unprecedented Hamas raid on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, the majority of whom were civilians.

More than a third of those killed were members of the security forces, including 306 police officers, and 10 members of the Shin Bet internal security services. Seventy-six of the people who died on October 7 were foreigners.