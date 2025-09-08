Gen Z Revolution in Nepal: 9 Dead as Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban

Kathmandu: Nepal is witnessing its biggest youth-led uprising in recent years after the government banned major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp. The move has sparked massive protests led by Gen Z activists, who allege that ban is an attempt to silence dissent and hide corruption. On Sunday, at least nine people were killed and several others injured in violent clashes in Kathmandu as thousands of youths confronted police. Protesters hurled stones, while security forces responded,water cannons, and tear gas. Authorities have imposed a curfew in the capital to contain the unrest.

“We are not protesting for social media, we are protesting against corruption. The ban is just the government’s excuse to suppress our voice,” said a young protester.

The agitation, which began as peaceful sit-ins and online campaigns, quickly spread into the streets after the ban was enforced. Civil society groups and student unions have also expressed solidarity with the youth.

Observers warn that the crisis could deepen further if the government fails to open dialogue, as tensions continue to rise in the Himalayan nation.