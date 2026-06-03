Germany Removes Airport Transit Visa Requirement for Indian Travellers

BERLIN/NEW DELHI: The German Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday announced that Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport.

“The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026,” the German Embassy in New Delhi stated. “This implements a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to India in January of this year. It underlines the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties,” it added. (IANS)

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