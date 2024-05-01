Germany’s Deputy Head of Mission, Georg Enzweiler on baby Ariha case

New Delhi: Germany is working closely with the Indian government to find a solution “acceptable to all sides” amid the demand for the return of baby Ariha Shah to India, a senior German diplomat said on Monday.

Ariha Shah is in foster care in Germany and India has said that it is important for her to be in her linguistic, cultural and social environment.

“This is a long story...but what I can say is that we are working closely with the Indian government on finding a solution that is acceptable to all sides,” German Deputy Head of Mission, Georg Enzweiler told ANI on the sidelines of an event here.

He was asked about India’s demand concerning Ariha Shah and of reports that her foster care could change again in May this year.

India has conveyed to Germany its desire to safeguard the child’s cultural and national identity and ensure her return to the country and has been engaged with German authorities in this regard.

Ariha Shah was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September 2021 when she was seven months old, following which the German authorities took the baby away. Ariha’s family had urged the Indian government to look into their matter and the External Affairs Ministry has consistently raised the issue with the German authorities.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India does not want baby Ariha to be away from her own culture and environment as she is in the custody of Child Services in Germany.

He said that some Indian embassy officials have been spending time with Ariha and they have been trying to find some solution so that the girl is taught about her own culture.

The German Deputy Head of Mission declined to comment on another query related to suspended JD-S leader Prajwal Revanna, who some opposition parties have said has gone to Germany, saying he had “read this in newspapers but were not aware of the details”.

“No comments on that because I have read this in newspapers but we are not aware of the details of this. Indeed, we have heard about that but I am not sure whether that is the case,” Enzweiler said. (ANI)

