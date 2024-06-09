Giorgia Meloni set to act as kingmaker for next European Commission President

Brussels: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is all set to act as kingmaker for the next European Commission President as she is polling well ahead of her rivals as Italians, Estonians, Latvians, Maltese, Czechs and Slovakians go to vote in the European Parliament elections on Saturday.

Meloni could be poised to act as kingmaker for the next European Commission president if her Brothers of Italy (FdI) makes major gains.

Incumbent Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been openly courting Meloni in the hope of winning the confirmatory votes of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, a pan-European soft-eurosceptic bloc that Meloni now leads and whose ranks FdI candidates aim to join if elected to the European Parliament.

As the EU’s third-most populous country, Italy can send a total of 76 delegates to the 720-seat European Parliament, putting anyone who wins big there in a powerful position at EU level.

According to a “poll of polls” compiled by the news website Politico, the conservative FdI is in first place with 27 per cent, six points ahead of the centre-left Democratic Party. (IANS)

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to Italian Prime Minister "Giorgia Meloni" selfie (sentinelassam.com)