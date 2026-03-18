Global democracies urged to counter China’s defiance of international norms

TAIPEI: Prominent European leaders have called on democratic nations to close ranks in defence of the global rules-based order, warning that the growing assertiveness of the People's Republic of China (PRC) threatens stability in Asia and beyond.

Speaking during an event linked to the Yushan Forum, former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, stressed the need for countries sharing democratic values to stand united against violations of international norms. Addressing attendees at a dinner during the forum, Heusgen described China as a major challenge to the global system of rules that governs international relations, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, he criticized China's behaviour on multiple fronts, arguing that its actions often demonstrate disregard for the principles embedded in the United Nations Charter. Heusgen pointed to China's treatment of ethnic minorities, including the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and communities in Tibet, as examples of serious human rights concerns. He also highlighted China's growing pressure on Taiwan and tensions with Japan, including repeated threats of military force.

Such actions, he warned, undermine the international legal framework that many nations depend upon. Calling for collective action, Heusgen said that countries committed to democracy, human rights and a rules-based international system must cooperate closely. (ANI)

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