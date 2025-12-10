Global Humane Society honours Anant Ambani with prestigious Animal Welfare Award

WASHINGTON: Global Humane Society, the international brand of American Humane Society, the oldest national humane organization in the United States and the largest certifier of animal welfare, presented Anant Ambani, founder of the wildlife conservation center Vantara, with the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare. Ambani is the youngest ever and the first Asian to receive this prestigious recognition. The award was conferred on him at an international event that brought together leaders committed to wildlife protection and animal welfare.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost global recognitions in the field of animal welfare and conservation, the award acknowledges Ambani's leadership in evidence-based welfare programs, science-led conservation initiatives and sustained efforts to protect vulnerable species worldwide. The award is reserved for individuals whose lifelong commitment has created transformative, global impact for both animals and people.

Global Humane Society selected Ambani for his visionary leadership in establishing Vantara, a conservation center that has redefined what is possible in large-scale rescue, rehabilitation and species preservation. His compassion, passion and unwavering dedication to animal welfare place him alongside a distinguished lineage of past recipients, and his work is shaping the future of conservation not only in India but across the world.

Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane Society said, "Vantara receiving the Global Humane Certified™ distinction reflected not only excellence in care, but a profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope. And there is no greater champion of that vision than Mr. Anant Ambani, whose leadership has set a new global standard for compassion in action."

"Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world… it is more than a rescue center, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like," she added, a press release stated.

