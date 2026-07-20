‘Great Satan’ can no longer maintain ‘domineering’ regional presence in West Asia

Mojtaba Khamenei slams ‘criminal’ US

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called the United States “Great Satan” who is no longer capable of sustaining a “trouble-free, domineering presence” across West Asia.

In a written communication addressed to the citizens of Iraq on Sunday, Khamenei, who was selected in March to succeed his father Ali Khamenei, following his killing on February 28 in the US-Israel strikes, stated, “The Great Satan—the criminal US—has now realised that the continuation of its trouble-free, domineering presence in the region is nothing but a naive fantacy.”

Pointing to the large crowds of mourners who gathered across Iran and Iraq for the funeral of his father, Khamenei remarked that the events had “opened a new chapter of awakening and active engagement to alter the equations that had been designed by the Arrogant Powers.”

He further remarked, “Undoubtedly, the leaders of Global Arrogance witnessed the magnificent scenes of this massive gathering in Iraq with trepidation, seeing how the vast resources they’ve invested to undermine relations between the two nations have proved entirely futile and ineffective.” (ANI)

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