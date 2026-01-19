Greenland row resolved through discussion, says Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Helsinki: Expressing support for Denmark and Greenland, Finnish President Alexander Stubb stressed that disputes between allies must be resolved through dialogue and shared rules rather than political or economic pressure. Emphasising European unity and respect for territorial integrity, Stubb reaffirmed Finland’s support for Denmark and Greenland, highlighted the importance of strengthening Arctic security with allies, and cautioned that potential U.S. tariffs could damage transatlantic relations and trigger a harmful escalation. In a post on X, he said, “Finland proceeds from the principle that matters between allies are resolved through discussion and shared rules of the game, not by creating pressure. Strengthening Arctic security together with allies is important for Finland. This is also the goal of the activity in Greenland led by Denmark and coordinated among the allies. European countries stand united. We emphasize the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. We support Denmark and Greenland. Dialogue with the United States continues. Tariffs would be detrimental to the transatlantic relationship and could lead to a harmful spiral,”

Earlier, David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, said that the nation is in talks with the EU Commission amid US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. In a post on X, he said, “We have taken note of President Trump’s announcement on tariffs. Military efforts related to exercises in Greenland are intended to contribute to security in the Arctic region. The Netherlands is in close contact with the EU Commission and partners on our response.” On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland. (ANI)

