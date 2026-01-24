Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterates firm stand on sovereignty

OSLO: Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterated that sovereignty remains a red line for his government, even amid intense pressure from the United States.

"Our territorial integrity and borders are absolutely red lines that must not be crossed," Nielsen, on Thursday told a press conference in Nuuk, capital of Greenland. "Greenland chooses the Greenland we know today, as part of the Kingdom of Denmark."

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had ruled out using military force to acquire Greenland, claiming his talks with NATO Secretary General Mark had produced "the framework of a future deal" concerning Greenland and the broader Arctic region, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Nielsen said that he does not know the specific details of this framework. He stressed that no one other than Greenland and Denmark can make agreements concerning Greenland and Denmark.

When questioned whether Greenland now considers itself safe, Nielsen said that, prior to Wednesday's statement by Trump, the possibility of a US military attempt could not be dismissed.

He stressed that Greenland demands future talks be conducted with full respect for its sovereignty. (IANS)

Also Read: US reveals ‘framework of a future deal’ with Greenland