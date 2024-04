Hackers target Russian prison database to avenge Navalny’s death

Moscow: Within hours of the tragic demise of Alexey Navalny in a Russian prison in February, a group of anti-Kremlin hackers swiftly sought retribution, reported CNN.

Leveraging their access to a computer network linked to Russia’s prison system, the hackers displayed Navalny’s image on the compromised prison contractor’s website, according to interviews with the hackers, screenshots and data reviewed by CNN.

“Long live Alexey Navalny!” read a message on the hacked site, accompanied by a photo of Navalny and his wife Yulia at a political gathering.

In a remarkable breach of security, they also purportedly absconded with a database containing details on hundreds of thousands of Russian inmates and their associates, allegedly including information on prisoners in the Arctic penal colony where Navalny met his fate on February 16.

The hackers, who belong to diverse nationalities, including Russian expats and Ukrainians, have shared this data, including contact information of prisoners and their kin, “in the hope that somebody can contact them and help understand what happened to Navalny,” a hacker claiming to be involved in the breach told CNN.

“We were watching the [access logs to the online store] and it just kept scrolling faster and faster with more and more customers making purchases,” one hacker revealed in an online chat, illustrating the extent of their infiltration.

Additionally, the hackers exploited their access to the Russian prison system’s online commissary, where family members purchase provisions for inmates. They manipulated prices, reducing items like noodles and canned beef to a mere ruble (approximately USD 0.01), a stark contrast to their usual costs exceeding USD 1.

The administrators of the online prison shop were slow to notice the anomalous transactions, taking several hours to realise that Russians were buying goods for mere pennies. It would be three days before the IT personnel at the prison shop could fully rectify the hacker-induced discounts, underscoring the audacity and efficiency of the breach, according to the CNN report.

The leaked database purportedly contains information on about 8,00,000 prisoners and their associates. While some duplicate entries were noted, it still encompasses data on a vast number of individuals. Verification efforts by CNN confirmed multiple prisoner names in screenshots shared by the hackers, corresponding with individuals currently incarcerated in Russian prisons. (ANI)

