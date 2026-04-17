Hamas should be designated as terrorist organization by India: Israel Foreign Minister

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday stressed the importance of Hamas being designated as a terror organization by India during his interaction with a group of distinguished Hindu leaders from around the world. “I stressed the importance of Hamas being designated as a terror organisation by India. Hamas has ties with all other radical Islamist terror organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Sa’ar during the virtual interaction. The Israeli Foreign Minister stated that he was honoured to brief the group of distinguished leaders.

“I spoke about the positive trends in the strengthening of Israel’s relations with India, and the great importance we attach to this relationship. I also spoke about the historic campaign Israel had been forced to fight for the past 2.5 years against radical Islam. Their declared objective is the elimination of Israel, and they act to achieve that goal. “Israel demonstrated on all fronts that it has the upper hand. It dramatically weakened the terror octopus of radical Islam, headed by the Iranian regime. This struggle has, and will have, implications beyond the Middle East,” said Sa’ar. The leaders Sa’ar interacted with included Abhishek Verma, Shiv Sena’s Chief National Coordinator for NDA Alliance and Elections; global humanitarian leader Mohanji and spiritual leader Gauranga Das Prabhu. (IANS)

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