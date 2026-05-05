Hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise ship leaves 3 dead: World Health Organization (WHO)

GENEVA: Three people have died following a suspected Hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship on the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. The MV Hondius ship, travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde with 150 or so passengers, recorded one confirmed and five suspected cases of the rare but dangerous disease.

The WHO said it was monitoring and supporting the public health incident aboard a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, where a hantavirus outbreak has been confirmed, resulting in three deaths and multiple suspected infections.

In a post on X, WHO stated: "WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa."

The organisation added that investigations are ongoing and medical support is being provided to those affected. "Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," WHO said. (IANS)

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