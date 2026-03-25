Have sold their souls: Imran Khan on Pak judiciary’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has voiced concern over the “inhumane treatment” his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been subjected to in prison. Kasim Khan, the jailed former Prime Minister’s son, took to his social media platform X, stating that he had spoken to his father on March 21, who asked him to convey a message. In the message, Imran accused Pakistan’s judiciary of compromising its integrity and targeting his wife. “The judges in this country should be ashamed of themselves. Time and time again, we have gone to the judiciary. But they have sold their souls for their paid personal privileges. They have sold their integrity. They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How can they allow this inhumane treatment of Bushra Bibi, simply to blackmail me? She spends 24 hours a day in isolation, except for 30 minutes with me per week — and even that is often ignored,” said Imran, which was posted by Kasim on X. (IANS)

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