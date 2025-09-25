‘Highly skilled Indians are welcome’: German envoy invites applications to work amid US’ H1B Visa row

New Delhi: German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann welcomed Indian workers in Germany on Wednesday, highlighting the country’s stable migration policies.

Ackermann said that Germany stands out with its stable migration policies and offers great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science, and technology.

“This is a good moment to talk about Indians working in Germany. Indians are among the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German. And that’s pretty good news. Because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare,” he said.

He highlighted that German immigration policies are not haphazard, taking a dig at the US, which made the visa process more complex.

“We believe in hard work and we believe in giving the best jobs to the best people. Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It’s reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zigzags. And you don’t have to fear a full break at a top speed. We do not change our rules fundamentally over time. Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany. If you want to find out what Germany has to offer, click on the link tree below. I’m sure you’ll find surprising opportunities,” he said. (ANI)

