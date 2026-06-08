Hindu University of America event focuses on building ‘confident Hindus’ in US

Washington: Community leaders, educators and students have stressed the importance of strengthening Hindu education among families and young people to preserve cultural and religious traditions within the growing Indian diaspora in the United States.

The discussion took place during HUA Samvâda 2026, an event organised by the Hindu University of America (HUA), where participants explored how a deeper understanding of Hindu philosophy and traditions can help individuals move beyond ritual practice to a more informed and confident expression of their faith.

The programme featured a keynote address by HUA President Kalyan Viswanathan and a panel discussion titled “From Practice to Understanding to Articulation: How HUA Nurtures Confident Hindus.” Moderated by Dr. Archana Shyamsunder, the panel included HUA students Muktha Tyagarajan, Varadarajan Atur and Aparna Dave.

Shyamsunder noted that many Hindus actively participate in rituals and devotional practices but are often unfamiliar with the deeper meanings behind them. She said HUA provides an opportunity for students to study Hindu knowledge systems in a serious and authentic manner, helping them understand the reasoning behind traditional practices.

The panellists described their educational journeys as transformative. Tyagarajan, who has completed nearly 20 courses at HUA, said the university enabled her to revisit long-held beliefs and explore questions she had never previously considered. Dave, an immigration attorney based in Maryland, said her studies exposed her to the rich philosophical and intellectual dimensions of Hindu thought, helping her better understand her cultural roots.

Atur, a retired World Bank professional, said the university offers a historical and objective perspective on dharma, allowing students to balance intellectual inquiry with personal faith.

A major focus of the discussion was the challenge of passing Hindu traditions to younger generations growing up in the United States. Speakers emphasised that parents must first deepen their own understanding of Hinduism if they hope to answer questions from their children about culture, identity and faith. Viswanathan also announced that HUA had submitted its application for accreditation to the Higher Learning Commission, describing it as a significant milestone for the institution. He called for greater Hindu representation in humanities and social science disciplines and said the university aims to prepare future scholars, educators and community leaders capable of confidently engaging with questions about Hindu traditions and civilisation.

Founded in 1993, the Hindu University of America offers degree, certificate and continuing education programmes focused on Hindu traditions, philosophy, Sanskrit, yoga and related disciplines for students in the United States and around the world. (IANS)

Also Read: CoHNA seeks correction over swastika remark