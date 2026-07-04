Hope US handles Taiwan issues with extra prudence: China

NEW DELHI: China said it hoped the US will handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications. Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course. In a post on X, he said, “Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Wang said China and the U.S. need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course toward building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability.”(ANI)

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