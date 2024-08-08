HP looking to shift Personal Computer production from China: Report

Beijing: America’s leading PC maker, HP is looking to revoke more than half of computer production away from China, and is also planning to set up a “backup” design hub in Singapore in an attempt to reduce geopolitical risks around China and Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reported.

These plans are the most aggressive move made by the PC maker, involving the revocation of its supply chains away from Asia’s biggest economy. The company, which currently makes its PCs in China, is conducting discussions with suppliers about the matter.

The Nikkei Asia reported, citing sources, that HP has set its sights on achieving its target in two to three years. One such source said the company has set internal targets of making 70 per cent of its notebooks outside China.

A probable destination for the shift in production is Thailand.

Notably, five suppliers of the tech company are already building new manufacturing units and warehouses in Thailand. Additionally, two of such suppliers have been increasing their capacity there since the beginning of the year at HP’s request.

“It is certain that HP is betting big on building a production hub in Thailand. We have other Southeast Asian facilities to support the client, but they said it is not efficient enough, so we’re building a new factory in Thailand now, as requested.” one of the executives in HP’s supply chains said.

An executive working for another supplier of HP welcomed the move, stating, “We were worried about not having enough orders to fully use our Thailand facility, but since earlier this year, we’ve been receiving more requests from HP to build components locally. Our business in Thailand is quite busy now.” (ANI)

Also Read: HP introduces new laptops weighing under 1kg in India

Also Watch: