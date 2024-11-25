Huge fire in Philippine capital leaves 2,000 families homeless

MANILA: At least 2,000 families were left homeless after a huge fire tore through a residential community in the Philippine capital of Manila on Sunday, local authorities said.

Firefighter Alejandro Ramos of the Manila City Fire Department told reporters that the blaze, which broke out in the morning in Manila City, destroyed around 1,000 homes made of light and combustible materials.

The Philippine Air Force used helicopters to drop water over the burning colony of illegal settlers by the Manila Bay.

The Philippine Coast Guard also sent four fire boats to help contain the blaze.

Around 30 firetrucks converged at the scene to help control the blaze.

However, Ramos said that strong winds blowing from the bay contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

He said that the narrow streets hampered efforts to control the fire. Fleeing residents crowded the streets, making it difficult for firefighters to penetrate the colony.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office declared the fire out at 2 pm local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far no fatalities have been reported, although some fire-fighters sustained injuries. An investigation is underway to look into the cause of the fire. (IANS)

