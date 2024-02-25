Hungary buys Swedish fighter jets before NATO accession vote

Budapest: Hungary has signed an agreement to buy four new Gripen fighter jets from Sweden ahead of the Hungarian parliament’s vote on Sweden’s NATO accession scheduled for February 26.

This agreement was announced on Friday during a bilateral meeting in Budapest between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, Xinhua news agency reported.

The leaders also disclosed modifications to the existing contract regarding the rental of Gripen fighter jets and their support systems in Hungary.

A new contract has also been signed for logistical services related to the Gripens, including training programs.

Their defence cooperation comes at a crucial time as Sweden seeks to join the transatlantic alliance, abandoning its long-standing policy of neutrality in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict, which started two years ago.

The Hungarian parliament will convene on Monday to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership after a prolonged delay due to debates within the parliamentary group of Orban’s Fidesz party regarding Sweden’s criticisms about the rule of law in Hungary. (IANS)

