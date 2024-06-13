Hunter Biden convicted on all three charges at federal gun trial: Report

Washington: Hunter Biden, the eldest living son of the US president, has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs, CNN reported.

The jury, which deliberated for just under three hours, returned guilty verdicts on all three charges, which stemmed from a revolver Hunter Biden bought in October 2018 at a Delaware gun shop.

The first two counts were for lying about his drug use on a federal background check form, and the third count was for possessing a gun while addicted to, or using, illegal drugs.

His trial on gun charges began on June 3.

According to CNN. the former president’s son is accused of lying on federal documents regarding his drug usage at the time of the weapon’s purchase, obtaining a revolver illegally while under the influence of narcotics.

After the verdict, Hunter left the courtroom with his wife. US District Judge Maryellen Noreika stated that she would set the sentencing date later.

According to reports, on two charges, Hunter may face a sentence of up to 10 years and in the third case, he may face prison for up to five years, as per CNN.

This is the first time that the child of a US president has been tried on criminal charges and convicted.

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to USD 750,000 at sentencing, though he likely will receive far less than the maximum as a first-time offender. Before dismissing the parties, the judge told them sentencing is usually set for 120 days following a verdict, which means it is likely to happen before Election Day.

Prosecutors declined to comment following the verdict. Hunter Biden is expected to issue a written statement, a source familiar with the matter said.

In the moments following the verdict, after court ended, Hunter Biden turned around to his legal team and flashed a brief smile, perhaps stunned by the outcome, before hugging all of his attorneys and patting them on the back.

As he exited, Hunter Biden gave kisses and hugs to family members and friends in the courtroom, almost like a receiving line. His friend and financial backer, Kevin Morris, walked out with his arms crossed. Some of the supporters looked stunned.

Valerie Biden, President Biden’s sister, entered the courtroom a few minutes after the verdict was read.

Leaving the courthouse after the verdict, Hunter Biden shuffled his family members into an elevator as he held hands with his wife. He smiled briefly and left. (ANI)

