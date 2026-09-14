If democracy is well-established, rights of all will be ensured: B'desh President tells Hindu leaders

DHAKA: Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that if democracy is well-established in the country, the rights and dignity of all communities, regardless of religion or caste, will be ensured, Bangabhaban, the Presidential Palace, said in a statement on Sunday.

He made these remarks today at Bangabhaban during a courtesy call paid by a 15-member delegation of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, led by its President Basudeb Dhar and General Secretary Santosh Sharma.

The President said that to take the country forward on the path of development and progress, regular practice of democracy and the strengthening of democratic institutions are essential. Noting that the people of the country want an effective and accountable democratic system, he said that if democratic values weaken, it becomes difficult to protect the country's independence, sovereignty, and citizens' rights.

During the meeting, Santosh Sharma, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, extended heartfelt congratulations and greetings on behalf of the Hindu community to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on assuming office as President. He thanked the government for its cooperation in ensuring the peaceful and smooth celebration of various Hindu religious festivals in recent times, including Janmashtami and Ratha Yatra.

Mentioning various government initiatives for the welfare of the Hindu community, including honorarium programs for priests and individuals working in religious institutions, he informed the President of the community's satisfaction with these steps. Leaders of the Parishad emphasised the importance of ensuring security, access to justice, and equal rights for citizens of all religions and communities, including the Hindu community.

During the visit, the delegation invited the President to attend the Dhakeshwari National Temple puja mandap on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja to exchange greetings with devotees and members of the Sanatan religion. The President warmly accepted the invitation and thanked the delegation.

"The current government is committed to ensuring fair opportunities for all citizens based on merit, legitimate rights, and equality, rather than communal identity," the President said. He called upon people of all religions and communities, including the Hindu community, to come forward unitedly to build a non-communal, democratic, just, and humane Bangladesh. (ANI)

Also Read: Bangladesh’s BRICS snub reflects lack of diplomatic maturity: Report