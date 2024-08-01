‘Imran Khan is dragging army for personal gains’ Says Attatullah Tarar

Islamabad: Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attatullah Tarar, speaking outside Pakistan's Parliament House on Tuesday, ridiculed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, saying that he was dragging the army for his own political gains, Pakistan-based ARY News said.

Tarar said that Imran Khan was taking a U-turn once again as he sought negotiations with the military. He said that Imran Khan initially said that he won't let go, then launched attacks on military installations and desecrated memorials of the martyrs, ARY News reported.

Tarar added that Imran Khan in his remarks on talks with military meant that he was seeking negotiations after creating chaos in the country.

He called PTI a terrorist party and said that Imran Khan's party created chaos in the country. Tarar added that his offer to hold talks with the military is a conspiracy against the state, ARY News reported.

Tarar also said that Imran Khan compromised national security through his trends on social media. He added that Imran Khan's sisters and nephew were present outside Jinnah House during the May 9 riots, indicating his involvement. (ANI)

