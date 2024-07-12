Incumbent government a result of ‘arrangement’: PML-N leader Javed Latif

Islamabad: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and politician Javed Latif expressed strong disapproval of the current Shehbaz Sharif-led administration on Wednesday, claiming that it was the result of an “arrangement,” according to ARY News.

Speaking at ARY News’ “Off the Record” program, the PML-N leader emphasized the need to put the interests of the state ahead of party connections. He emphasized that the PML-N’s existence depends on protecting the state since their fates are linked.

Javed Latif demanded a comparison of the achievements and performance of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, recognizing their respective legitimacy.

He declared and issued a warning that more harm would result from the ongoing meddling.

“It is true that elections are held in which the people make decisions, but it is not correct to say that the system is rigged. Those who interfere in the system have failed”, he said, according to ARY News.

“Nawaz Sharif is silent, while politics is being done around prisoner number 804 [Imran Khan],” he added.

He regretted that a mere ‘arrangement’ had led to the formation of the incumbent. Latif claimed that the two institutions are passive observers of the current political situation, without mentioning any specific individuals, reported ARY News.

“The truth about the facilitation provided to whom and what will have to be revealed. The facilitation being provided to the other party today will also have to be acknowledged,” he added.

He also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan, saying that they have failed to fulfill their promises and are now resorting to political victimization. He claimed that the PTI’s rise to power was facilitated by certain quarters and that the party’s leadership is responsible for the current political instability.

He alleged that the judiciary is selective in its approach and that cases against PML-N leaders are being pursued with unusual speed. (ANI)

Also Read: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif elected unopposed as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president

Also Watch: