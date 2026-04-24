India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) to shape next phase of our partnership: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) will shape the next phase of the partnership between two sides, stressing that it would be "more ambitious, inclusive, and future-oriented".

The EAM's statement came as he unveiled the logo, theme, and website of the summit, to be hosted by India in collaboration with the African Union Commission here on May 31.

"Joined African Ambassadors and those invested in India-Africa friendship to launch the Logo, Theme and Website of 4th India Africa Forum Summit. The forthcoming Summit will shape the next phase of our partnership - one that is more ambitious, more inclusive, and more future-oriented. It will enable us to exchange best practices, share successful experiences and discuss common challenges," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar stated that the development partnership and capacity-building initiatives between India and Africa are driven by African priorities and local ownership. He mentioned that the engagement of two sides has increased in various sectors like digital, fintech and innovation, reshaping economies across the African continent. (IANS)

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