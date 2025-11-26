India and EU discuss shared security challenges, early conclusion of defence partnership 

BRUSSELS: India and the European Union have reaffirmed their intention to engage in constructive negotiations aimed at the timely and successful conclusion of both a Security and Defence Partnership and a Security of Information Agreement. This commitment was outlined in a joint statement following last week’s 11th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations and the 6th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting, held in Brussels on November 18-19.

The meetings reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and assessed progress under the “India–EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025,” which concludes this year. Both sides welcomed the “very positive momentum” in relations, highlighting the landmark visit of the College of Commissioners to India in February, the first Strategic Dialogue in Brussels between HRVP Kallas and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in June, and the EU’s adoption of a Joint Communication on the Strategic Agenda on India in September.

Discussions spanned economic security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, the Global Gateway, the India-EU Connectivity Partnership, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Cooperation in innovation, science and technology, and efforts to strengthen people-to-people engagement through education and research were also emphasised.

Both sides reiterated their ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement by year-end and to accelerate negotiations on the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications. They underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation and ongoing dialogue on economic issues, including supply chain diversification. Progress under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) was noted, with anticipation for the next TTC Ministerial Meeting in Brussels in 2026.

The Foreign Policy and Security Consultations were chaired by EU Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Olof Skoog and India’s Secretary (West) Sibi George, who also led the Strategic Partnership Review with EU Acting Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues Olivier Bailly.

Both sides exchanged views on global challenges, including enhanced cooperation in multilateral forums, humanitarian issues, and disaster resilience, notably through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. The EU and India took note of India’s upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2026 and identified areas of convergence on global matters. They unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism, and looked forward to the next India-EU Human Rights Dialogue. (IANS)

