India and Vietnam discuss ways to enhance defence, shipbuilding cooperation

HANOI: India and Vietnam on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance defence industry and shipbuilding cooperation during Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Hanoi for the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue. Singh visited the Hong Ha Shipyard and held talks with Major General Pham Thanh Khiet, Deputy Director and Chief of Staff, General Department of Defence Intelligence (GDDI) and Director of the Hong Ha Shipyard. "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh visited Hong Ha Shipyard on the sidelines of the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue. He was received by Maj Gen Pham Thanh Khiet, Deputy Director & Chief of Staff, GDDI, and Director, Hong Ha Shipyard. Both sides discussed ways to enhance defence industry and shipbuilding cooperation. Defence Secretary highlighted India’s world-class defence manufacturing under ‘Make in India – Make for the World’ vision," the Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday. The Indian Defence Secretary and Vietnam's Deputy Chief of General Staff Sr Lt Gen Phung Si Tan also presided over the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of India–Vietnam Army Exercise VINBAX 2025. The Indian Embassy noted that exercise VINBAX is a bilateral military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and sharing best practices in the UN peacekeeping operations. Exercise VINBAX is a bilateral military exercise between India and Vietnam aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices in UN peacekeeping operations. The 6th edition aims to enhance interoperability and share best practices in UN peacekeeping operations, strengthening defence cooperation. (IANS)

