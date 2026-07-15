India backs Palestine’s UN Membership Bid: Ministry of External Affairs

BRUSSELS: Reaffirming its traditional foreign policy stance, India has backed Palestine’s bid for full United Nations membership and reiterated its commitment to a negotiated resolution to the protracted conflict in the region.

New Delhi’s diplomatic position was conveyed by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a ministerial meeting of the Palestine Donor Group convened in Brussels on Monday (local time).

The high-level session brought together delegates from the European Union, its member nations, Palestine, international partners and financial organisations to deliberate on financial backing for the Palestinian Authority and the delivery of humanitarian aid to its citizens.

At the forum, Ranganathan emphasised that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people and reaffirmed India’s continued support for a “two-state” solution, as well as Palestine’s membership of the UN.

Highlighting India’s constructive role, the MEA noted that New Delhi has been backing a vision of a “two-state” solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law.

Demonstrating this enduring commitment, the MEA Secretary detailed India’s robust developmental footprint in the region, highlighting ongoing capacity-building programmes and humanitarian assistance extended to the Palestinian population.

She noted that India’s projects are demand-driven and largely centred on healthcare, education, capacity building and vocational training.

Furthermore, the MEA stated that India is currently engaged in major projects in healthcare, women’s empowerment and institution-building in Palestine.

Expanding this proactive support during the Brussels meeting, the Secretary announced several new projects focused on rehabilitation, healthcare, education and vocational training to further assist the Palestinian people. (ANI)

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