India, Bangladesh destined to work together: South Asia expert Sreeradha Datta

DHAKA: India and Bangladesh, the two neighbours who can transform South Asia, are destined to work together, said Professor Sreeradha Datta of Jindal School of International Affairs, India's first global policy school.

Datta is visiting Bangladesh to participate in a two-day Bengal Delta Conference 2025, in Dhaka, which began on Friday, hosted by the Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (Daira), an emerging Bangladesh-based research institute, under the theme: "Bangladesh at the Crossroads: Rethinking Politics, Economy and Geopolitical Strategy".

The conference convenes leading academics, policy experts, civil society representatives, and political stakeholders to critically examine the prevailing circumstances, the organisers said. Professor Sreeradha Datta presented a keynote paper on India-Bangladesh relations.

"I have come here basically to participate in this Bengal Delta Conference. It's a new, youth-led group, which I am always happy to support. I believe Bangladesh has done well for itself over the years due to its youth and young leadership. So, I am very happy to see a conference like that, and I am happy, as you know, the 2024 uprising and the role students played, it's remarkable", Datta exclusively told ANI.

She described the India-Bangladesh relationship at this point in time in "sleep mode" after a strong partnership in the last 15 years. But she hoped that it would return on track after the next general elections in Bangladesh, expected to be held in February next year.

"India and Bangladesh, especially India, I would say, are in a sleep mode just now. I think India is in a state of shock. They never thought that something as drastic could happen. But that's how reality is, and international relations are very dynamic, so things will have to move on", she said.

"The way I see it, I don't know really because we do not have any official confirmation or anything like that, but I hope India-Bangladesh will get on track post elections. I do, and I said just now my keynote here, I think, India and Bangladesh are destined to work together. These two neighbours can do so much for the region that nobody else can. I don't think there is any question about the fact that India and Bangladesh work together. I suppose it will only happen once elections are held and both of them, as I said, learn to be honest with each other and engage in a meaningful dialogue, not just for the people... I think all of us give .... and actually, work for the people of both sides", she added.

Sreeradha Datta expressed optimism about both nations working together after the elections in Bangladesh. However, she added that it will depend on the fairness of the polls.

Replying to a question whether Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India could make block improving relations, she said, "It may be, but I think Bangladesh will need to go beyond it. You know we will have to look at issues beyond that. It is quite understood that for India, Sheikh Hasina is a very dear friend. They will ensure she is kept safe. I don't think that can be a condition between India and Bangladesh. I am sure Bangladesh is also mature enough to handle that particular aspect of the relationship. They can build a good relationship despite Sheikh Hasina being in India. I think that something they accept and move on".

Replying to a question about the minority issues, Datta said a certain section of the media wants to amplify the problem, emphasising that the violence against the Hindu minority is not new in Bangladesh.

Speaking about Bangladesh's increased interaction with Pakistan, Datta emphasised that Islamabad has nothing to offer Dhaka, either economically or politically, and expressed faith in our neighbour in the east to take a path that is fruitful for them.

Despite many challenges in the relationship between India and Bangladesh, Sreeradha Datta was hopeful to reset the relationship with fresh eyes. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan’s ‘record of sexual violence crimes’ set in during Bangladesh war continues: India

Also Watch: