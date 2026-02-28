India, Bhutan deepen ties on trans-boundary rivers, hydropower projects

THIMPHU: India and Bhutan have decided to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on trans-boundary rivers and hydropower projects at a high-level official meeting in Thimphu, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD and GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti, led an Indian delegation comprising officers from the ministry, officials from the Assam and West Bengal governments and WAPCOS Ltd., to the Kingdom of Bhutan from February 24-27.

The two sides discussed matters related to cooperation on trans-boundary rivers and to review the ongoing activities of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydro Electric Project being implemented in Bhutan in partnership with the Government of India.

During the Secretary-level bilateral meeting held on Wednesday, the two sides reviewed the existing mechanisms of bilateral cooperation between India and Bhutan in flood management and flood forecasting.

Further deliberations focused on strengthening and modernizing the existing hydro-meteorological observation network in Bhutan on trans-border rivers, improving data-sharing mechanisms for hydro-meteorological and flood forecasting data relating to trans-border rivers, enhancing collaboration in capacity building and technical exchanges, and addressing emerging challenges arising from climate change, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and extreme weather events. (IANS)

