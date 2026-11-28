New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday termed attacks targeting maritime shipping and seafarers "unacceptable", urging a coordinated global response. Addressing the Indian Ocean Rim Association's (IORA) General Debate themed 'A Stronger Regional Voice: Positioning IORA in a Changing Global Order' in the national capital on Friday, EAM Jaishankar drew attention to the volatile aspects of a shifting international landscape, particularly conflicts, frictions and disruptions.

"We are understandably focused on the volatile aspects of a transforming global order, especially conflicts, frictions and disruptions. It is equally imperative to appreciate the promising aspects: deep interdependence, strong globalisation and the benefits of international cooperation," EAM Jaishankar stated.

Noting that the Indian Ocean region is particularly poised to confront its shared challenges and acknowledging the vital role of maritime trade in driving global growth, EAM Jaishankar called on countries to safeguard the Indian Ocean while underscoring that international law, most notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), must be upheld.

"Whether it is to counter terrorism, narcotics trade or illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, or indeed response to climate events and disaster situations, we have to become more self-reliant as well as more enthusiastic about cooperating with partners," EAM Jaishankar added. The meeting is being convened under India's 2025-2027 IORA chairmanship around the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

The 23 member states of IORA include India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Meanwhile, the 12 dialogue partners comprise China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States. (ANI)