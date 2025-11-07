India doubles down on trade negotiations with Peru, Chile

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has successfully concluded two key rounds of trade negotiations with partner countries in Latin America, underscoring the commitment to expanding economic cooperation and deepening trade linkages with the region.

According to a Commerce Ministry statement, the ninth round of India-Peru Trade Agreement negotiations was held in Lima, Peru, from November 3-5.

The discussions witnessed substantive progress across key chapters of the proposed Agreement including Trade in Goods and Services, Rules of Origin, Technical Barriers to Trade, Customs Procedures, Dispute Settlement, and Critical Minerals.

Teresa Stella Mera Gomez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, reaffirmed Peru's commitment to the timely conclusion of the negotiations, highlighting the complementarity between both economies and expressing optimism that the Agreement will enhance trade and investment flows. (IANS)

