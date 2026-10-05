India-EU Free Trade Agreement to Drive Strategic Collaboration, Says S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Welcoming a major expansion of India-EU ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed that a prospective Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union will act as a "real game changer," as he outlined a vast bilateral agenda spanning technology, defence, space, and climate action to address the global void left by a shifting international order.

Responding to former German Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger on whether scope exists for a wider partnership with the EU, Jaishankar responded affirmatively, pinpointing strategic sectors driving deeper integration at the Munich Leaders Meeting.

"Yes, absolutely. If one looks, for example, at technology, innovation, emerging domains, not just emerging players, something like advanced manufacturing, semiconductors. These are areas where a partnership can increase," Jaishankar stated.

"If you look at the AI debate, there is a considerable degree of convergence between the European thinking on AI and the Indian thinking on AI. I would argue that even in areas like life sciences, that is the case... The Global Capability Centres are also becoming a bridge today between our economies and our corporates without actually the physical mobility which is involved in this kind of knowledge-driven activity," he added. He pointed to strategic autonomy in space and defence as key focal points for mutual collaboration between India and European partners. He commended the growth of Indian startups as they partner with foreign industries. (ANI)

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