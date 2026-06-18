India, European Union Set to Sign Landmark Free Trade Agreement by Year-End

EVIAN: Following the official finalisation of negotiations for a historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in January this year, hailed as the “Mother of All Deals”, India and the EU are moving rapidly to sign the pact by the end of the year. This comprehensive pact spans goods, services, and digital trade. It is set to create a massive free market covering nearly two billion people and a quarter of the global economy, opening new avenues for trade, investment, and technology cooperation. The momentum towards this landmark agreement was fully on display following a high-level meeting on Wednesday among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In synchronised posts on social media platform X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa detailed the high-stakes diplomatic development, writing, “Dear @narendramodi, it is a pleasure to meet again so soon. Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement. We will also step up security & defence cooperation. And join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor.” Expressing great optimism over the trajectory of India-EU relations following the session on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on X, “It was wonderful meeting European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Evian earlier today. At the start of this year, India was proud to host them for our Republic Day celebrations. This has been a great time for India-EU ties as we have concluded the Free Trade Agreement.” (ANI)

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