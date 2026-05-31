India expands defence diplomacy with Netherlands, Australia, EU on sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: India on Saturday continued its high-level defence engagements on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh holding separate bilateral meetings with senior counterparts from the Netherlands, Australia and EU.

The discussions underscored India's focus on strengthening defence cooperation, military interoperability, and defence industrial collaboration with key partners.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met the Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, with talks centred on expanding bilateral defence cooperation. Both sides discussed "strengthening military-to-military ties" and explored "opportunities for defence industrial collaboration", reflecting the "reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and Netherlands."

The post said, "Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Defence Minister, #Netherlands Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties, and exploring opportunities for defence industrial collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and Netherlands."

In another post on X, the Ministry of Defence said that Singh held discussions with the Australian Defence Secretary, Meghan Quinn. The two sides reviewed progress under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, assessed upcoming high-level exchanges, and identified new areas to deepen defence cooperation across shared strategic priorities.

The post said, "Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Defence Secretary #Australia Ms Meghan Quinn. Both sides reviewed the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, discussed forthcoming high-level engagements, and explored avenues to further strengthen #DefenceCooperation in areas of mutual interest."

India and the European Union (EU), also on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, strengthened their ongoing strategic engagement in defence and security through high-level discussions aimed at expanding cooperation on shared priorities.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said," Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Secretary General of the European External Action Service Ms Belen Martinez Carbonell and Deputy Chair of the European Union Military Committee (DCEUMC) Lt Gen Enrico Barduani."

The post added, "The meeting advanced strategic dialogue between #India and the #EuropeanUnion, with discussions on shared security interests and avenues for deepening defence and strategic cooperation." (ANI)

Also Read: AI-Driven Warfare: Anil Chauhan's Warning at Shangri-La Dialogue