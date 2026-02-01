India, France frame AI Impact Summit as global south milestone

Washington: India and France presented the upcoming AI Impact Summit in New Delhi as a turning point in global artificial intelligence governance, with a focus on inclusion, development, and real-world outcomes. Participating in a panel discussion at a CSIS conference here, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay M Kwatra and French Ambassador Laurent Bili said the February summit in New Delhi will build on earlier global AI meetings while expanding the agenda to reflect Global South priorities.

Kwatra said the summit marks the first time a major global AI gathering is being held in a Global South country.

"This is of great consequence," he said, adding that the summit aims to reflect how AI can benefit societies beyond advanced economies.

He said India has structured the summit around three core themes - people, planet, and progress - with an emphasis on democratizing AI access.

"The idea is to ensure AI is available, accessible, and scalable for people at large," Kwatra said.

Bili said France and India are continuing cooperation launched at the Paris AI Action Summit in 2025, which shifted global discussions toward practical applications and investment.

"We want to go further on implementation," Bili said, pointing to planned side events in Delhi focused on sustainable and public-interest AI. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi calls for working together for responsible AI, Invites Nations to ‘AI Impact Summit’ in India