India, Ghana eyes ties in health, mining and defence: S Jaishankar

ACCRA: India and Ghana signed agreements on biodiversity, agricultural research and training on Wednesday while looking at more cooperation in pharmaceuticals, health, defence, mining, railways and digital sectors.

Speaking alongside Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Accra, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also spoke about his meeting with Ghana President John Dramani Mahama and expressed gratitude to him for his contribution to bilateral ties.

"My main purpose of coming here, of course, was to follow up on Prime Minister Modi's historic visit last year. And I'm truly touched that we began this visit by getting the guidance of President Mahama. He was very kind, very gracious, very forthcoming on what should be the ambitions and goals for our relationship. I thank him very, very sincerely for that, and what we are trying to do is that, now that we have established a comprehensive partnership, we need to live up to that. We need to find new areas of cooperation. We need to deepen our long-standing partnership, and that's really what has been our discussion today." (IANS)

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