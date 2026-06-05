India important strategic ally, pretty close to getting trade agreement done: Marco Rubio

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India an important strategic ally of the United States and said that the trade negotiations between the two countries is close to getting done.

He made the remarks on Wednesday (local time) while testifying at the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

On being asked by Rep Bill Huizenga the outcomes of his recent visit to India, how the Trump administration is strengthening the partnership while also holding discussions on market access, Rubio termed India as an "important strategic ally".

He said, "India is an important strategic ally of the United States. We do a lot of things together and there is tremendous opportunity to do more".

Rubio informed that while discussions on trade negotiations are underway, the US is close in getting the deal done.

"The two points we focussed on are one- the hopes we can wrap up the negotiations on our trade agreement--which we think are a few weeks away from being able to conclude... We're pretty close in getting that done. Both sides want to see it done". (ANI)

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