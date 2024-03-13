‘India is just getting started in this’; US Congressman hails PM Narendra Modi’s engagement in averting

Washington: In light of a recent report that credits outreach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other global leaders, to Russian President Vladamir Putin in helping to prevent a “potential nuclear attack” on Ukraine, two US Congressmen opine that India, known for Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology of nonviolence, is growing into a power which will be looked at for resolving global conflicts.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s active role on the global stage and India’s rapid economic growth, US Representative Congressman Rich McCormick envisioned India as a key player in conflict resolution, competing with major economies like China and the United States.

“I think India is just getting started in this. PM Modi is engaged internationally. He has a rapidly growing economy. One of the fastest in the world, is soon to be the third largest GDP in the world. It is going to compete with China and eventually the United States, depending on what the United States does in their economy. The more powerful you get, the more people pay attention to you,” he told ANI.

McCormick also emphasised India’s significant leverage as Russia’s largest energy consumer and stressed the importance of ensuring that diplomatic efforts align with the best interests of all parties involved.

“India is their (Russia’s) largest energy consumer, so it gives them incredible leverage,” Congressman McCormick said.

The US Congressman also underscored the importance of ensuring everyone’s best interests are considered and leveraging diplomatic power effectively. “We just need to make sure that everybody’s best interests are at hand and that we’re doing it in the right way. Leverage only applies if you’re willing to use it,” he added.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, McCormick warned against succumbing to idle threats and stated the need to avoid self-assured mutual destruction. “Now, Putin’s leveraging the fact that he has nuclear arms, but we’ve seen this used by nefarious actors in North Korea. Think that it’s really important as we go forward that we don’t succumb to just idle threats. And maybe this is not an idle threat. If it’s not an idle threat, we have a bigger problem. We have to, as a world, realize that self-assured mutual destruction is not the way to go going forward,” the US Congressman said. (ANI)

