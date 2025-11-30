India, Israel enter deeper trade and tech ties with FTA talks: Report

NEW DELHI: India and Israel are deepening ties through new trade talks, tech partnerships and strategic cooperation, according to an India Narrative report. Both countries have signed Terms of Reference in Tel Aviv to launch negotiations on a phased Free Trade Agreement (FTA), beginning with an "early harvest" of low-contention items before tackling sensitive sectors.

A broader investment and sectoral push is underway, including agritech, water, cyber and defence cooperation. A new Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) signed in 2025 offers stronger protections for investors-such as shorter local-remedies requirements and coverage of portfolio investments-making Israel India's first OECD partner in a modern BIA framework. (IANS)

