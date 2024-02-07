India issues advisory against travelling to Myanmar’s Rakhine State amid deteriorating situation

New Delhi: India has issued an advisory for Indian citizens, advising them not to travel to the Rakhine state of Myanmar amid a deteriorating security situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs cited the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities in Rakhine State.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar,” the MEA advisory stated. It also advised the Indian citizens who are in Rakhine State to leave the state immediately.

“Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately,” the statement added.

Last week, New Delhi expressed concern over the “deteriorating” situation in Myanmar and urged for an early resolution to the conflict with the return of peace and stability in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its weekly press briefing, also emphasised that New Delhi has long been advocating for the “complete secession” of violence and Myanmar’s transition towards “inclusive federal democracy.”

Notably, a fresh uptick was noticed in incidents of violence in Myanmar recently. This came after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive last October, capturing some towns and military posts. The experts called it the ‘biggest test’ for junta since taking power in 2021. (ANI)

Also Read: Modi government to fence entire 1643 km Indo-Myanmar border: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Also Watch: