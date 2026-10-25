India, Italy holds maritime security dialogue in Rome

ROME: India and Italy held their inaugural maritime security dialogue in Rome, discussing avenues for cooperation in maritime situational awareness, countering illicit maritime activities and safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure, the Indian Embassy in Italy said on Saturday.

The dialogue, held on Friday, enabled a productive exchange of assessments on the maritime security environment and cooperation in the maritime domain, the Embassy said, describing it as "a new chapter" in the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.

"The inaugural India-Italy Maritime Security Dialogue in Rome on 23 October enabled a productive exchange of assessments about maritime security environment and cooperation in maritime domain. Both sides discussed avenues for cooperation in maritime situational awareness, countering illicit maritime activities and safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure," the Embassy posted on X. The Indian delegation, led by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) Subhashini Narayanan, also held interactions at the Academia Navale, the Italian Hydrographical Institute, Polo Nazionale della Subacquea and the Italian Coast Guard. (IANS)