India, Japan discuss expanding bilateral collaboration across sectors

Tokyo: India's Ambassador-designate to Japan Nagma Mallick met Japanese Internal Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Tuesday, discussing excellent and growing collaboration between the two nations across all sectors.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Japan, in a post on X, wrote, "Ambassador-designate Nagma M. Mallick called on Japan's Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hayashi Yoshimasa today. They discussed the excellent and growing collaboration between India and Japan in all fields." (IANS)

Also Read: Lok Sabha Om Birla to represent India at Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony